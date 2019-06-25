Russian Helicopters to Feature New Mi-28NE 'Night Hunter' at Army-2019 Forum

PATRIOT PARK (Russia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The Russian Helicopters holding will present its newest Mi-28NE attack helicopter as well as its Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopter at the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum.

"The Mi-28NE that will be presented at the forum will be the first serially produced modernized 'Night Hunter' [helicopter]," the company said.

The company noted that the new Mi-28NE would differ from the previous generation by having a wider selection of arms available, a dual control system and new communications equipment on board.

The helicopter also boasts night vision technology, which makes it capable of performing military operations at all times of the day.

The Mi-28NE "Night Hunter" is a modernized version of the Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter. The Mi-28NE is an all-weather attack rotorcraft capable of fulfilling a wide range of tasks, including the destruction of armored vehicle and low-speed aerial targets, air reconnaissance, and target designation for other helicopters and aircraft.

The 5th ARMY-2019 event started earlier in the day and will continue through Sunday at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.