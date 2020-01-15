Russian Human Rights Council Vows to Engage in Arranging Vote on Constitution Changes

The Russian Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights (HRC) will engage in organizing the vote on amendments to the country's constitution, HRC Chairman Valery Fadeyev told Sputnik on Wednesday

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin offered important changes to the constitution, including those expanding parliament's powers, and said the country's citizens should vote on the matter.

"There is a monitoring group within the HRC, it controls the legitimacy of the voting procedure during the September elections, and this monitoring group will certainly participate, if the vote is announced," Fadeyev said.