Russian Investigative Committee Probing WWII Murder Of Over 30,000 Soviet Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 59 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 02:05 PM

The Russian Investigative Committee initiated last year a criminal probe into the murder of over 30,000 Soviet citizens during the Great Patriotic War, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the committee, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee initiated last year a criminal probe into the murder of over 30,000 Soviet citizens during the Great Patriotic War, Alexander Bastrykin, the head of the committee, told Sputnik in an interview.

"Last year, the Investigative Committee opened criminal cases over the elimination of over 30,000 Soviet citizens.

Not all the details of these crimes were known before, as well as the persons engaged," Bastrykin said.

The investigators are now studying all the facts and circumstances and will then present conclusions, the Investigative Committee chief added.

The probe is related to tragic events that happened in the Nizhny Novgorod region, the Krasnodar region and the Rostov region, Bastrykin specified.

According to the official, the principle of the Nuremberg Tribunal's inevitability of punishment principle is applied during the investigation.

