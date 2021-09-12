Russian Investigative Committee Says All Passengers of L-410 Plane Presumably Alive

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) All passengers of the L-410 plane that made a hard landing on Sunday in Russia's Irkutsk Region are alive, with one in critical condition, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

The passenger plane with 16 people on board made a hard landing in the taiga forest.

The aircraft is said to have caught fire.

"According to preliminary information, all of the plane's passengers are alive, one is in critical condition," the committee said in a statement.

The committee also said that a criminal case was launched for a security rules violation.