Russian Jazz Legend Butman Denounces Protest Against His Concert in Boston

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russian saxophone virtuoso Igor Butman has criticized the recent protest against his concert in Boston, which led to the venue needing to be changed.

"In Boston some activists who call themselves Art Against Aggression, while actually they should be called Aggression Against Art because they are not really adequate � sent a letter to the RegattaBar club, where I played ... last year," Butman told reporters on Monday before his band's concert at the Russian Embassy in Washington.

After having received the letter, the musician said that the club had canceled his concert, which was scheduled for February, due to the treat of protests and offered him compensation.

"I'm surprised that these people [the protesters] claim that they have something to do with the arts.

If you are artists, make something so people would go to see you.� Do your own concert across, rent a hall, make a poster, do a beautiful show, and then people will go to see you. We have achieved this by putting a lot of hard work into it, by our talent, and they just stand with their posters and do nothing," he said.

Butman pointed out that the Jewish Educational and Cultural Center Makor wanted to host his band, so they moved the concert there.

Butman's concert at the embassy on Monday was part of his US tour, which opened on January 30 with concerts in New York and will last through February 12. The jazz band will also perform in Baltimore, Miami, Chicago and Boston.