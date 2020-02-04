UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Jazz Legend Butman Denounces Protest Against His Concert In Boston

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 03:43 PM

Russian Jazz Legend Butman Denounces Protest Against His Concert in Boston

Russian saxophone virtuoso Igor Butman has criticized the recent protest against his concert in Boston, which led to the venue needing to be changed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) Russian saxophone virtuoso Igor Butman has criticized the recent protest against his concert in Boston, which led to the venue needing to be changed.

"In Boston some activists who call themselves Art Against Aggression, while actually they should be called Aggression Against Art because they are not really adequate � sent a letter to the RegattaBar club, where I played ... last year," Butman told reporters on Monday before his band's concert at the Russian Embassy in Washington.

After having received the letter, the musician said that the club had canceled his concert, which was scheduled for February, due to the treat of protests and offered him compensation.

"I'm surprised that these people [the protesters] claim that they have something to do with the arts.

If you are artists, make something so people would go to see you.� Do your own concert across, rent a hall, make a poster, do a beautiful show, and then people will go to see you. We have achieved this by putting a lot of hard work into it, by our talent, and they just stand with their posters and do nothing," he said.

Butman pointed out that the Jewish Educational and Cultural Center Makor wanted to host his band, so they moved the concert there.

Butman's concert at the embassy on Monday was part of his US tour, which opened on January 30 with concerts in New York and will last through February 12. The jazz band will also perform in Baltimore, Miami, Chicago and Boston.

Related Topics

Protest Russia Washington Rent Baltimore Boston Miami Chicago New York January February Jew Jazz

Recent Stories

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

1 minute ago

Zayed University includes &#039;Master of Islamic ..

1 minute ago

HIV drugs touted as weapon in war on coronavirus

47 seconds ago

Prime Minister leaves for home after completing vi ..

48 seconds ago

S. Korean 'mask hoarders' threatened with jail

50 seconds ago

Peskov Says Uzbek President's Visit to Moscow Not ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.