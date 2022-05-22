UrduPoint.com

Russian Military Evacuated 18,873 Ukrainians From Eastern Regions Over Past Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 22, 2022 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) The Russian military brought 18,873 Ukrainians trapped in Luhansk and Donetsk regions to safety in the past day, including 2,282 minors, a senior Russian defense official said on Saturday.

"A total of 1,396,798 people, including 234,762 children have been evacuated since the start of the special military operation," Col. Gen.

Mikhail Mizintsev told a news briefing.

Russian bomb squads cleared more than 76 hectares of unexploded ordnance in the eastern regions in the past day, destroying 1,659 explosive devices.

More than 21,500 tonnes of humanitarian assistance has been delivered to those in need in Ukraine since early March, Mizintsev estimated. The aid included essentials, food, medicine and medical equipment.

