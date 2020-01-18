Russian Military Reports Advance of Militant-Driven Tanks on Syria Army Positions in Idlib

A unit of anti-government insurgents in Syria used infantry fighting vehicles and six tanks to attack the Syrian army's positions in the settlement of Abu-Jraif in the province of Idlib, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) A unit of anti-government insurgents in Syria used infantry fighting vehicles and six tanks to attack the Syrian army's positions in the settlement of Abu-Jraif in the province of Idlib, Maj. Gen. Yuri Borenkov, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said on Saturday.

"At 21:20 [19:20 GMT] on January 17, an illegal armed group counting up to 50 insurgents attacked the Syrian army positions in the Abu-Jraif settlement, using infantry fighting vehicles and six tanks.

The insurgents advanced up to 1.2 kilometers deep [0.7 miles] and up to 500 meters [0.3 miles] along the front," Borenkov said at a press briefing, adding that the military action in the area continued on Saturday.

According to the military, the Syrian army managed to restore its positions along the frontal edge by the end of the day and repel the insurgents northward to the settlements of Moqa, Maar Hattat, Herbet-Babuline, Ghadfa and Talmenes.