Russian Minister Says Too Early to Speak About Cancellation of 2020 Eastern Economic Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Minister for the Development of Russian Far East Alexander Kozlov believes that it is currently too early to speak about a possible cancellation of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) slated for September 2020.

"It is too early to speak about that. Everything will depend on the development of the situation.

People's health and lives are the most important things for us," Kozlov told Sputnik when asked about a possible cancellation or postponement of the EEF in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is expected to host the next EEF from September 2 to 5.

Russia has already postponed or canceled a number of major events over the coronavirus pandemic, including the Yalta International Economic Forum, St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Russian Investment Forum in Sochi.