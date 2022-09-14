Russian Orthodox Metropolitan to Meet With Pope Francis in Kazakhstan - Source

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) SULTAN, September 14 (Sputnik) - Foreign religious affairs chief of the Russian Orthodox Church's Moscow Patriarchate, Metropolitan Anthony of Volokolamsk, is set to hold a meeting with Pope Francis, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem and Grand Mufti of the Caucasus Allahshukur Pashazadeh in the Kazakh capital city of Nur-Sultan, a source in the Russian Orthodox Church told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Metropolitan Anthony will hold bilateral meetings with Pope Francis, Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem, Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh and Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam," the source said.

From September 14-15, Metropolitan Anthony is leading the Russian orthodox delegation at the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which brings together religious representatives from all over the world.