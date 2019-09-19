Russian Pacific Fleet Says Marine Infantry in Kamchatka Gets Over 30 New Armored Vehicles

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Marine infantry of the Russian Pacific Fleet on the Kamchatka Peninsula has been equipped with more than 30 modern BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, fleet spokesman Nikolai Voskresensky told reporters on Thursday.

"As part of the planned re-equipment ...

more than 30 modern BTR-82A armored personnel carriers have been delivered to a marine infantry formation, deployed in Kamchatka, northeastern Russia," Voskresensky said.

The vehicles have been transported to the Kamchatka Peninsula by sea.

In May 2018, the marine infantry units, deployed on the Kamchatka Peninsula, received 30 BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, which are replacing BTR-80 vehicles.