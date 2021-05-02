UrduPoint.com
Russian President Arrives At Moscow Cathedral For Orthodox Easter Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 02:20 AM

Russian President Arrives at Moscow Cathedral for Orthodox Easter Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour, located a few hundred meters from the Kremlin, for the Orthodox Easter service.

Orthodox Christians are celebrating Easter this year on May 2.

Last year, Putin did not attend an Easter service because of the pandemic. Instead, the Russian president lit a candle at a chapel at his official residence. In 2019, Putin attended the Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Saviour in Moscow along with then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

More Stories From World

