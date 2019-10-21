Russian President Putin to Visit Hungary on October 30 - Aide

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Hungary for a regular visit next week, his aide told reporters on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Hungary for a regular visit next week, his aide told reporters on Monday.

"Our president has a visit to Hungary planned for October 30. We and the Hungarians rotate visits every year and now is our turn.

Putin will be in Budapest on October 30," Yury Ushakov said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban came to Russia in September last year for talks with Putin on bilateral relations, Syria and Ukraine.