UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prime Minister Criticizes Businesses For 'Greed'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

Russian Prime Minister Criticizes Businesses for 'Greed'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) On Wednesday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called out companies for income withdrawals, stressing that businesses should pay additional taxes for their so-called greed.

"The very same greed, we talked about this today, can be in any person, but you need to pay for that greed with additional taxes and income in favor of the country's budget where these enterprises operate, where these people work. I believe that this is an absolutely justified approach," Mishustin told the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

According to the head of the government, if a company is engaged in an aggressive withdrawal of income, including dividends, there should be appropriate progressive income tax rates.

Mishustin went on to address the issue of rising food prices, saying that one of the reasons was nothing but the greed of individual producers and retail chains.

"I want to remind you that the government has enough tools to curb the appetites of those who profit from the rush of demand in all spheres," the prime minister said.

In the meantime, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs' Rights Boris Titov told Sputnik that businesses' goal to maximize profits does not speak of their greed.

"This is the law of the market economy, business always strives to maximize profits. The state must effectively regulate the rules of the game. But this must be done very carefully. If it becomes unprofitable for a business to produce or sell something, it will let go of it," Titov said commenting on Mishustin's statement.

Last December, the government rolled out price caps for staple goods such as sugar and sunflower oil to address the record surge in prices for food.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Russia Parliament Budget Company Oil Same Price Chamber December Market All From Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler congratulates President, Vice President, ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Municipality announces inspection campaign ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Health Under-Secretary highlights key ..

2 hours ago

UEFA Opens Disciplinary Probe Against Barcelona, R ..

2 hours ago

Biden to Send Envoy to De-Escalate Conflict Betwee ..

2 hours ago

French Political Establishment Reels From 2nd Mili ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.