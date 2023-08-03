Russian Prosecutors Declare Activities of Martens Centre for European Studies Undesirable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) The Russian General Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday that it had recognized activities on the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies as undesirable on the territory of Russia.

"According to results of the analysis of materials, the Russian General Prosecutor's Office has decided to recognize the activities of foreign non-governmental organization the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies (Martens Centre) as undesirable on the Russian territory.

The organization was created by former Belgian Prime Minister Wilfried Martens in Brussels in 2007 under the auspices of the European People's Party as a think tank to form new variants of politics in the EU countries," the office said.