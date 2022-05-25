Russian-Speaking Children Unaffected by Texas School Shooting - Consul General in Houston

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) Russian diplomats have spoken with Uvalde Police Department following the deadly shooting at the elementary school, and there is no indication that Russian-speaking children have been affected by the incident, Russia's diplomatic mission in Houston receives threats, but law enforcement has responded to its reports promptly, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told Sputnik.

"We spoke with Uvalde Police Department. There is no evidence that Russian-speaking children have been affected," Zakharov said.

The death toll in the school shooting that took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, has risen to 20 or more, which includes 18 children, CNN reported citing state officials.

The report said on Tuesday that Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez was informed by Texas Rangers that the death toll in the shooting is now 18 students and three adults.

However, CNN later reported only two adults died while other media outlets had the figure even higher.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said earlier in the day that an 18-year-old gunman identified as Salvador Romas shot and killed 14 students and one teacher in the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde.

Romas also reportedly killed his grandmother prior to killing the other 15 individuals.

Abbott said Romas was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle and is believed to have been killed by police officers responding on the scene.

The governor issued a statement that he had directed Texas law enforcement agencies to assist Uvalde law enforcement in the investigation of the shooting.

Vice President Kamala Harris in remarks said "enough is enough" and called on the country to show courage to "take action."