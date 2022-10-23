UrduPoint.com

Russian Su-Class Jet Crashes Into 2-Storey House In Russia's Irkutsk - Governor

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2022 | 04:20 PM

KRASNOYARSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2022) A Su-class fighter jet has crashed into a two-story building in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, regional governor Igor Kobzev said, citing preliminary information, adding that emergency services have already been deployed to the scene.

"According to preliminary data, a Su-class aircraft fell on a two-story house on Przhevalsky Street in Irkutsk. I am on my way to the scene. All (emergency) units are already here," Kobzev said on Telegram.

No casualties have been reported so far, the governor said.

A source in emergency agencies told Sputnik that the incident took place on Pavel Krasilnikov Street that runs parallel to Przhevalsky Street in the Novo-Lenino neighborhood.

More Stories From World

