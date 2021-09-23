UrduPoint.com

Russian Union Of Journalists Chief Slams 'Unacceptable' US Sanctions Against Colleagues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 days ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 08:36 PM

Russian Union of Journalists Chief Slams 'Unacceptable' US Sanctions Against Colleagues

Imposing sanctions on foreign journalists is unacceptable, Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) chairman Vladimir Solovyev told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the US government's plans

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Imposing sanctions on foreign journalists is unacceptable, Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) chairman Vladimir Solovyev told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the US government's plans.

The US House of Representatives Regulations Committee approved a bill recommending the imposition of sanctions against 35 Russian officials, businessmen and journalists who, according to Washington, are involved in human rights violations. Solovyev himself is on the list.

"From our point of view, it is an absolutely unacceptable international practice to impose sanctions against journalists.

This format of sanctions against journalists was last implemented by Adolf Hitler, and this is outrageous," Solovyev said, adding that if the US government sees the restrictions through, it will "cross any possible ethical, legal and international boundaries."

The journalist said that the RUJ will seek media rights organizations' intervention if the US sanctions bill ends up enacted.

The bill was introduced as an amendment to the US draft defense budget for the 2022 fiscal year. Even if approved by Congress, it will retain its advisory, non-binding nature.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Budget Vladimir Putin Adolf Hitler Congress Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

53 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

9 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

10 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

9 hours ago
 Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Is ..

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.