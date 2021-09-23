Russian Union of Journalists Chief Slams 'Unacceptable' US Sanctions Against Colleagues

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2021) Imposing sanctions on foreign journalists is unacceptable, Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) chairman Vladimir Solovyev told Sputnik on Thursday, commenting on the US government's plans.

The US House of Representatives Regulations Committee approved a bill recommending the imposition of sanctions against 35 Russian officials, businessmen and journalists who, according to Washington, are involved in human rights violations. Solovyev himself is on the list.

"From our point of view, it is an absolutely unacceptable international practice to impose sanctions against journalists.

This format of sanctions against journalists was last implemented by Adolf Hitler, and this is outrageous," Solovyev said, adding that if the US government sees the restrictions through, it will "cross any possible ethical, legal and international boundaries."

The journalist said that the RUJ will seek media rights organizations' intervention if the US sanctions bill ends up enacted.

The bill was introduced as an amendment to the US draft defense budget for the 2022 fiscal year. Even if approved by Congress, it will retain its advisory, non-binding nature.