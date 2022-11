Russian Upper House Approves Package of Laws Banning LGBT Propaganda, Gender Reassignment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The Russian upper house approved on Wednesday a package of laws banning propaganda of LGBT, pedophilia and gender reassignment.

The ban on LGBT propaganda, gender reassignment and pedophilia will apply to movies, books, commercials, media publications and computer games.

Those breaching the law will face fines of up to 10 million rubles ($165,300).