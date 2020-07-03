(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Russian upper house and the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives should be strengthened, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday during a meeting with Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's eastern parliament, in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Russian upper house and the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives should be strengthened, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday during a meeting with Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's eastern parliament, in Moscow.

"A strong argument is the strengthening of the inter-parliamentary cooperation, we are confident that it will be materialized," Matviyenko said, adding that Russia highly values Saleh's efforts as the head of Libya's "internationally recognized parliament."

According to Matviyenko, a consensus among all sides of the conflict is needed to resolve intra-Libyan issues.

The speaker added that Saleh is viewed in Moscow as a supporter of the Libya-Russia partnership.

"This is not your first time in Russia, and today I am sincerely glad to have the opportunity to meet with you and exchange views. We look forward to an interesting conversation about the situation in Libya," Matviyenko told Saleh.

For several years, Libya has been split between two rival administrations, the UN-recognized western-based government, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army.