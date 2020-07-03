UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Upper House Hopes For Stronger Cooperation With Libya's Eastern Parliament

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 05:53 PM

Russian Upper House Hopes for Stronger Cooperation With Libya's Eastern Parliament

The inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Russian upper house and the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives should be strengthened, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday during a meeting with Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's eastern parliament, in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The inter-parliamentary cooperation between the Russian upper house and the Tobruk-based Libyan House of Representatives should be strengthened, Speaker Valentina Matviyenko said on Friday during a meeting with Aguila Saleh, the head of Libya's eastern parliament, in Moscow.

"A strong argument is the strengthening of the inter-parliamentary cooperation, we are confident that it will be materialized," Matviyenko said, adding that Russia highly values Saleh's efforts as the head of Libya's "internationally recognized parliament."

According to Matviyenko, a consensus among all sides of the conflict is needed to resolve intra-Libyan issues.

The speaker added that Saleh is viewed in Moscow as a supporter of the Libya-Russia partnership.

"This is not your first time in Russia, and today I am sincerely glad to have the opportunity to meet with you and exchange views. We look forward to an interesting conversation about the situation in Libya," Matviyenko told Saleh.

For several years, Libya has been split between two rival administrations, the UN-recognized western-based government, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army.

Related Topics

Army Exchange Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament Split Libya All Government

Recent Stories

Issues like Kashmir and Palestine need immediate a ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French counterpart discuss reg ..

41 minutes ago

Agriculture surpasses share of Industry in GDP: Mi ..

45 minutes ago

Passing Out Parade Of Pakistan Navy Seal Course He ..

53 minutes ago

WASA extends amnesty scheme one month more

1 second ago

Rs 170 million allocated for 21 schemes for conser ..

2 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.