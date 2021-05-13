Russian Upper House Speaker to Meet With UN Chief on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Russian upper house speaker, Valentina Matviyenko, will hold a meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday in Moscow, the parliament's press service said.

"On May 13, Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres," the statement read.

Earlier this week, Guterres arrived in Russia for a working visit and held talks with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. They discussed in detail a wide range of international issues, including Ukraine, Syria, Libya and climate change.