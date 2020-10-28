The Russian Aerospace Forces successfully test-launched a new air defense missile, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Russian Aerospace Forces successfully test-launched a new air defense missile, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The combat crew of the Aerospace Forces' air defense troops successfully conducted another test launch of a new missile of the Russian air defense system," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release.

According to the chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces' air defense unit, Maj. Gen. Sergey Grabchuk, the hypothetical target was hit and the missile lived up to the technical characteristics.