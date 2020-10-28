UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Aerospace Forces Successfully Test-Launched New Air Defense Missile - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:38 PM

Russia's Aerospace Forces Successfully Test-Launched New Air Defense Missile - Ministry

The Russian Aerospace Forces successfully test-launched a new air defense missile, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Russian Aerospace Forces successfully test-launched a new air defense missile, the Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The combat crew of the Aerospace Forces' air defense troops successfully conducted another test launch of a new missile of the Russian air defense system," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release.

According to the chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces' air defense unit, Maj. Gen. Sergey Grabchuk, the hypothetical target was hit and the missile lived up to the technical characteristics.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

British footballer appreciates Shahid Khan Afridi

22 minutes ago

Stepanakert Sounds Siren, Azeri Forces Hitting Cit ..

3 minutes ago

PHF name technical officials for National Sr Hocke ..

3 minutes ago

Students hold rally against blasphemous caricature ..

3 minutes ago

Indonesia's confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 400,0 ..

8 minutes ago

PHF names technical officials for National Senior ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.