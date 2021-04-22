UrduPoint.com
Russia's Chief Auditor Fails To Obtain Enough Votes For OPCW Auditor Post

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 12:51 AM

The head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin did not receive enough votes to become the external auditor of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the 2021-2023 fiscal years, and the post went to Indian Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi, the OPCW sated on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The head of the Russian Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin did not receive enough votes to become the external auditor of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) for the 2021-2023 fiscal years, and the post went to Indian Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi, the OPCW sated on Wednesday.

The 25th Session of the Conference of the States Parties (CSP-25) is being held in the Hague on April 20-22.

According to the OPCW, India's candidate received 86 votes, Turkey's 28 votes, followed by Kudrin with 22. The results gave Mehrishi the required majority to be appointed external auditor of the OPCW for the next three fiscal years.

Apart from the OPCW, the Russian Accounts Chamber has also joined the bidding for the audit role in the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Interpol.

