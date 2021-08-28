Moscow airport Domodedovo received on Saturday an anonymous message about a bomb on a flight from Moscow to Gelendzhik, a Russian resort city on the Black Sea, the Russian emergency services told Sputnik

"[There has been] an anonymous message about a bomb being planted on a Moscow-Gelendzhik plane. An additional check is underway," an emergency services spokesperson said.