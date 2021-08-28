UrduPoint.com

Russia's Domodedovo Receives Message About Bomb On Moscow-Gelendzhik Flight - Authorities

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 02:27 PM

Russia's Domodedovo Receives Message About Bomb on Moscow-Gelendzhik flight - Authorities

Moscow airport Domodedovo received on Saturday an anonymous message about a bomb on a flight from Moscow to Gelendzhik, a Russian resort city on the Black Sea, the Russian emergency services told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Moscow airport Domodedovo received on Saturday an anonymous message about a bomb on a flight from Moscow to Gelendzhik, a Russian resort city on the Black Sea, the Russian emergency services told Sputnik.

"[There has been] an anonymous message about a bomb being planted on a Moscow-Gelendzhik plane. An additional check is underway," an emergency services spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Gelendzhik From Airport

Recent Stories

Food authority recovered 2000 kg substandard custa ..

Food authority recovered 2000 kg substandard custard powder

4 minutes ago
 Ambassador Haque visits China-Pakistan Iron Brothe ..

Ambassador Haque visits China-Pakistan Iron Brothers Young Artists Exhibition in ..

4 minutes ago
 SpaceX Cargo Mission Rescheduled for Sunday Over B ..

SpaceX Cargo Mission Rescheduled for Sunday Over Bad Weather - NASA

4 minutes ago
 Russia Registers 19,492 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

Russia Registers 19,492 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Center

44 minutes ago
 32,000 doses of vaccine given in Peshawar in one d ..

32,000 doses of vaccine given in Peshawar in one day, says Health Minister

44 minutes ago
 Two Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Territorial Water ..

Two Chinese Ships Enter Japanese Territorial Waters Near Disputed Senkaku Island ..

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.