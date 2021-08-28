- Home
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 02:27 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) Moscow airport Domodedovo received on Saturday an anonymous message about a bomb on a flight from Moscow to Gelendzhik, a Russian resort city on the Black Sea, the Russian emergency services told Sputnik.
"[There has been] an anonymous message about a bomb being planted on a Moscow-Gelendzhik plane. An additional check is underway," an emergency services spokesperson said.