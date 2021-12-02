MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russia's GDP growth in October accelerated to 4.9% year-on-year from 3.7% in September, in the forst 10 months the growth amounted to 4.6%, according to the Economic Development Ministry.

"In annual terms, GDP growth in October, according to estimates, amounted to 4.9% yoy (after 4.3% yoy in the third quarter of 2021), 4.6% yoy in January-October," the ministry said.