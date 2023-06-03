UrduPoint.com

Russia's Medvedev Tells Castro Moscow Appreciates Cuba's Support In Confronting West

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 03, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Russia's Medvedev Tells Castro Moscow Appreciates Cuba's Support in Confronting West

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told former Cuban President Raul Castro on Saturday that Moscow appreciates Cuba's help in Russia's confrontation with the West under conditions of a hybrid war unleashed against the country by the United States and NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told former Cuban President Raul Castro on Saturday that Moscow appreciates Cuba's help in Russia's confrontation with the West under conditions of a hybrid war unleashed against the country by the United States and NATO.

Medvedev congratulated the leader of the Cuban Revolution on his 92nd birthday during a phone conversation and conveyed the best wishes of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"During the telephone conversation Dmitry Medvedev said that the dynamics of the Russian-Cuban dialogue reflect a great deal of work to deepen multidimensional ties that will continue to grow in the future. The Russian Security Council deputy chairman added that Moscow appreciates the support of the friendly people of the republic to our state in the confrontation with the collective West, in the conditions of the 'hybrid war' against Russia unleashed by the US and NATO," a spokesperson for Medvedev's office told reporters.

He also confirmed to Castro the immutability of Russia's position on the blockade of Cuba.

"Dmitry Medvedev also confirmed that Russia's position on the problem of the US trade, economic and financial embargo against Cuba remains unchanged. Our country is in favor of an immediate end to such a regime of restrictions, which contradicts the norms of international law," the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Castro Vladimir Putin United States Cuba Best

Recent Stories

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

PM attends inauguration of President Erdogan

4 minutes ago
 One man turns a barren mountain into a thick fores ..

One man turns a barren mountain into a thick forest in beautiful Ayun Valley of ..

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs rain emergency meeting

DC chairs rain emergency meeting

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-franco ..

Police arrest 16 gamblers; recover 10 black-francolins

3 minutes ago
 BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ..

BRICS Games Not Serious Alternative to Olympics - ASOIF President

17 seconds ago
 Secretary Agri for better management of cotton cro ..

Secretary Agri for better management of cotton crop

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.