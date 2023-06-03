(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told former Cuban President Raul Castro on Saturday that Moscow appreciates Cuba's help in Russia's confrontation with the West under conditions of a hybrid war unleashed against the country by the United States and NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev told former Cuban President Raul Castro on Saturday that Moscow appreciates Cuba's help in Russia's confrontation with the West under conditions of a hybrid war unleashed against the country by the United States and NATO.

Medvedev congratulated the leader of the Cuban Revolution on his 92nd birthday during a phone conversation and conveyed the best wishes of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"During the telephone conversation Dmitry Medvedev said that the dynamics of the Russian-Cuban dialogue reflect a great deal of work to deepen multidimensional ties that will continue to grow in the future. The Russian Security Council deputy chairman added that Moscow appreciates the support of the friendly people of the republic to our state in the confrontation with the collective West, in the conditions of the 'hybrid war' against Russia unleashed by the US and NATO," a spokesperson for Medvedev's office told reporters.

He also confirmed to Castro the immutability of Russia's position on the blockade of Cuba.

"Dmitry Medvedev also confirmed that Russia's position on the problem of the US trade, economic and financial embargo against Cuba remains unchanged. Our country is in favor of an immediate end to such a regime of restrictions, which contradicts the norms of international law," the spokesperson said.