UrduPoint.com

Russia's MiG-31 Escorts Norwegian Air Force Aircraft Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Russia's MiG-31 Escorts Norwegian Air Force Aircraft Over Barents Sea - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Russia launched on Saturday one of its MiG-31 fighter jets to escort a Norwegian Orion maritime patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, the country's defense ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the Barents Sea area.

"In order to identify the target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Northern Fleet Air Defense MiG-31 fighter jet was scrambled. The fighter's crew identified the air target as a P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft belonging to the Norwegian air force and escorted it over the Barents Sea," the Russian National Defense Control Center said in a statement, adding that after the Norwegian plane turned back, the Russian fighter returned to the base, and the state border was not violated.

Related Topics

Russia Border

Recent Stories

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Isl ..

PIA to resume commercial flight operation from Islamabad to Kabul

3 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol an ..

Ajman Ruler issues decree establishing Protocol and Hospitality Department

8 minutes ago
 Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series ..

Behind the Scenes with the First Smartphone Series to Bring You Cinematic Bokeh ..

15 minutes ago
 59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

59,818 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

23 minutes ago
 &#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights coopera ..

&#039;Sharjah Week’ in Russia highlights cooperation opportunities between ind ..

23 minutes ago
 Noor Mukadam Case: Police challan reveals Zahir's ..

Noor Mukadam Case: Police challan reveals Zahir's father helped his son

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.