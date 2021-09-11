MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Russia launched on Saturday one of its MiG-31 fighter jets to escort a Norwegian Orion maritime patrol aircraft over the Barents Sea, the country's defense ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Russian airspace control devices detected an air target approaching the Russian state border over the Barents Sea area.

"In order to identify the target and prevent violation of the Russian state border, a Northern Fleet Air Defense MiG-31 fighter jet was scrambled. The fighter's crew identified the air target as a P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft belonging to the Norwegian air force and escorted it over the Barents Sea," the Russian National Defense Control Center said in a statement, adding that after the Norwegian plane turned back, the Russian fighter returned to the base, and the state border was not violated.