Russia's MiG-31 Intercepts US Reconnaissance Aircraft Over Pacific Ocean- Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Russia's MiG-31 fighter intercepted a US air force's RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft that was approaching Russia's borders over the Pacific Ocean, forcing the aircraft to veer off, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, Russia's radars detected an air target approaching the state border over the Pacific Ocean.

"A MiG-31 fighter took off from an airfield in the Kamchatka Region to identify and escort it. The fighter crew identified the air target as a RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft of the US air force. After the foreign military aircraft turned away from the Russian Federation's state border, the Russian fighter returned safely to its home airfield," the defense ministry told reporters, stressing that "no violation of the Russian Federation's state border was allowed."

