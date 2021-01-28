UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia's Presidential Envoy Held Talks With Taliban Delegation In Moscow- Russian Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia's Presidential Envoy Held Talks With Taliban Delegation in Moscow- Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, held consultations with a delegation of the Taliban movement in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side spoke in favor of the fastest possible launch of substantive and constructive intra-Afghan negotiations, which should end the slaughterous civil war and contribute to the formation of an efficient national government in Afghanistan," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

"The Taliban representatives supported Moscow's active effort toward national reconciliation and highly appreciated the Russian Federation's role and potential in providing assistance to the Afghan people seeking to have a peaceful, independent and economically self-subsisting state," the ministry continued.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Moscow Russia Government

Recent Stories

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

9 minutes ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan is looking forward to work with new US ad ..

16 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Police held three kite sellers, flyers; recover 53 ..

2 minutes ago

UK court orders to extradite Arif Naqvi to US

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.