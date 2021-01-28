(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, held consultations with a delegation of the Taliban movement in Moscow on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side spoke in favor of the fastest possible launch of substantive and constructive intra-Afghan negotiations, which should end the slaughterous civil war and contribute to the formation of an efficient national government in Afghanistan," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

"The Taliban representatives supported Moscow's active effort toward national reconciliation and highly appreciated the Russian Federation's role and potential in providing assistance to the Afghan people seeking to have a peaceful, independent and economically self-subsisting state," the ministry continued.