3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 11:00 PM

Russia's Sapega Files Complaint Over Arrest After Ryanair Plane Landing in Minsk- Attorney

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) Russian national Sofia Sapega filed a complaint over her arrest in Minsk, the court will hold a hearing behind the closed doors, attorney Alexander Filanovich said on Sunday.

"On Thursday, June 10, the attorney visited Sapega. She feels well. She has filed a complaint to a court over her arrest. The hearing of the complaint will take place in Partizansky district court on June 14, 2021.

The court session is closed," Filanovich said.

Sapega was detained with her boyfriend, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Minsk has designated as extremist. The arrest occurred in late May, when the Ryanair flight en route from Athens to Vilnius had to make an emergency landing in Belarus' Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to be fake. She is suspected of publishing the private information of Belarusian security services officers.

