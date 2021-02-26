UrduPoint.com
San Marino Starts Vaccinating Medical Workers With Russia's Sputnik V - Authorities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) San Marino has begun vaccinating its medicals staff with Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the country's high council for healthcare said on Thursday.

The first person to receive the Russian vaccine was a 26-year-old ambulance worker, who was among 25 people selected for a symbolic event at a state hospital. A full-fledged vaccination campaign will start on Monday with medical workers being the first to receive the vaccine.

"We are very glad that we can finally begin vaccinating medical personnel and then the rest of the population," the council said in a statement.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine arrived in the southern European microstate, which is completely enclosed by Italy, on Tuesday. According to the authorities, the vaccine will allow vaccinating 15 percent of the republic's citizenry.

In January, San Marino and Italy agreed that Rome would provide enough vaccines to inoculate 25,000 people in the country of about 33,000. However, those vaccines have not been delivered, stymieing the beginning of the country's vaccination campaign.

