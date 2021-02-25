UrduPoint.com
San Marino To Start Vaccinations With Russia's Sputnik V Thursday - Senior Health Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 05:10 AM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) A campaign to vaccinate the population against coronavirus with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is being launched in the Republic of San Marino on Thursday, head of the local healthcare institute Alessandra Bruschi said.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine arrived in the southern European microstate, which is completely enclosed by Italy, on Tuesday.

Earlier, the authorities of San Marino said the use of the Sputnik V vaccine would make it possible to vaccinate 15 percent of the republic's 34,000-strong population.

"The reduction of infections that we want to achieve will be possible from tomorrow... On Monday, we will start implementing the vaccination plan, starting, naturally, with medical workers," Bruschi said at a press conference, noting that the vaccine would also be given to elderly people above 75.

