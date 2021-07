Sandu Nominates ex-Finance Minister Gavrilitsa as Candidate for Prime Minister

Moldovan President Maia Sandu nominated on Friday former Finance Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa as a candidate for the post of prime minister.

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu nominated on Friday former Finance Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa as a candidate for the post of prime minister.

"Following consultations with parliamentary factions, I signed today a decree on nominating Natalia Gavrilitsa as a candidate for the post of Moldova's prime minister," Sandu said, as quoted by the presidential office.

Sandu already nominated Gavrilitsa as a candidate to head the cabinet in January, but she failed to receive parliamentary support back then, as lawmakers sought creating conditions to hold snap parliamentary elections.