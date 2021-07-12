(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Minsk adheres to all legal procedures in relation to Russian citizen Sofia Sapega who is currently under house arrest, Belarusian ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko told Sputnik, adding that Sapega's life and health are not under threat.

"All the necessary legal procedures and legal norms in relation to Sofia Sapega were observed by the Belarusian side in full compliance with international and Belarusian legislation. She, as you know, is under house arrest, there are no threats to her life and health," the diplomat said, adding that Sapega's rights are respected.

At the same time, the ambassador said that the Russian woman faces serious charges against her.

"And a number of the known facts, I specifically do not even take into account her confessions, indicate that this young lady could have been directly involved in illegal activities. But the investigation needs to sort out everything in detail, and it takes time," Semashko added.

On May 23, a Ryanair airplane traveling from Greece to Lithuania made an emergency landing in Minsk over a bomb threat, which turned out to have been fake. Two of its passengers, Roman Protasevich, the founder of a Telegram channel that Belarus designates as extremist, and his girlfriend Sapega, were detained during the stopover. In June, Protasevich and Sapega were moved to house arrest.