Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 05:02 PM

Saudi Arabia Imposes COVID-19 Curfew in 3 Provinces Until Further Notice - State Media

Saudi Arabia has decided to impose a curfew in three provinces starting from 3 p.m. (12:00 GMT) until further notice over the current COVID-19 situation, the state news agency SPA reported on Friday, citing a source in the Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Saudi Arabia has decided to impose a curfew in three provinces starting from 3 p.m. (12:00 GMT) until further notice over the current COVID-19 situation, the state news agency SPA reported on Friday, citing a source in the Interior Ministry.

The source said that the curfew was put in place in the port city of Dammam, the province of Qatif in the east, and the city of Taif in the west.

The measure was taken to combat the pandemic and fulfill the health authorities' recommendations. Meanwhile, services such as banks, food shops and medical centers will continue to work.

On Thursday, the Interior Ministry established a 24-hour curfew in the two holy cities of Mecca and Medina to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

As of Friday, Saudi Arabia's health authorities have confirmed 1,885 COVID-19 cases, including 21 deaths and 328 recoveries.

