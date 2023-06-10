UrduPoint.com

Saudi Customs Say Seize Over 450,000 Captagon Tablets In Country's Northwest

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 04:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) Customs officers in the northwestern Saudi Arabian town of Al Hadithah prevented two attempts to smuggle more than 450,000 captagon tablets in trucks, the Saudi Arabian Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority said on Friday.

"Customs of Al Hadithah prevented two attempts to smuggle more than 450,000 captagon tablets, which were found in trucks that arrived in the kingdom," the agency said on Twitter.

The statement noted that in addition to the smugglers, two people in Saudi Arabia, who were the recipients of the captagon, were also detained.

In April, the Saudi Arabian General Directorate of Narcotics Control prevented an attempt to smuggle more than 12 million amphetamine pills in boxes with pomegranates.

In 2021, Saudi Arabia said that it was going to ban the import of Lebanese fruits and vegetables since most of the drugs come to the country from Lebanon and Syria.

