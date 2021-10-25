Saudi-led coalition says 105 Yemen rebels killed in Marib battle

(@FahadShabbir)

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :The Saudi-led coalition backing the government in Yemen said Monday it had killed 105 Huthi rebels in air strikes near the strategic city of Marib.

"Thirteen military vehicles were destroyed and 105" insurgents were killed in strikes in the past 24 hours in Al-Jawba, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) south of Marib, and Al-Kassara, 30 kilometres northwest, the coalition said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The Iran-backed Huthis rarely comment on losses, and AFP could not independently verify the toll.