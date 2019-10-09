UrduPoint.com
Save The Children Says Humanitarian Crisis Deepening In Yemen's North Amid Fuel Shortage

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

Save the Children Says Humanitarian Crisis Deepening in Yemen's North Amid Fuel Shortage

The Save the Children Fund has called upon the Yemeni government to scrap double duties on fuel after shortages exacerbated what is already the world's worst humanitarian disaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) The Save the Children Fund has called upon the Yemeni government to scrap double duties on fuel after shortages exacerbated what is already the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

The internationally recognized government has decreed that customs duties should be paid in Aden before goods can be discharged in Al Hudaydah, effectively doubling them. This caused a 100 percent in fuel prices and a 60 percent drop in fuel coming through Al Hudaydah.

"We ask the international community to work with the Government of Yemen to waiver this decree immediately so that this unfolding crisis can be averted," Tamer Kirolos, director of the Save the Children Fund, said on Wednesday.

He warned that hundreds of thousands of children and their families would be affected if free access to life-saving goods, including fuel, was not restored. The fuel shortage has led to increasing food prices and a spike in cholera cases as water filtering systems have stopped operating.

