Scholz Invites Erdogan To Berlin To Discuss Situation Around Mediterranean- German Cabinet

Published May 29, 2023

Scholz Invites Erdogan to Berlin to Discuss Situation Around Mediterranean- German Cabinet

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited in a telephone conversation Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to visit Berlin to discuss the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, the German Cabinet said on Monday

"Among other things, (during the conversation) the intention was expressed to work together on the positive development of events in the eastern Mediterranean in the light of the decisions currently being taken by NATO, and on Turkey's relations with the European Union," the statement said.

The Chancellor also invited the reelected Turkish president on his first inaugural visit to Berlin, the Cabinet added.

Turkey's Supreme Election Council said on Sunday that incumbent President Erdogan won the second round of the presidential election with 52.14% of the vote. Final results will be announced on June 1 at the earliest.

