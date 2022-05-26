UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Germany Changing Constitution To Modernize Armed Forces

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 07:02 PM

Germany is changing its constitution to get 100 billion euros ($107 billion) in additional funding for the modernization of its armed forces in the new conditions allegedly created by Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday

"We have decided to equip our armed forces so that they are at all times in a position to defend our country and our alliance under the new conditions created by Russia. We are even in process of changing our constitution in order to make this happen. We want to make available 100 billion euros for the necessary modernization of our forces in upcoming years," Scholz said at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In this regard, the German chancellor also said that global turbulence caused by the conflict in Ukraine is threatening not only Kiev, but also the whole world order.

"Not only Ukraine is in danger, but our system of international cooperation, which grew out of the 'Never again!' of two world wars.

An order that binds might to right, outlaws violence, and guarantees freedom, security, and prosperity," Scholz added.

The top German official also said that the Ukrainian conflict along with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic might reverse the global progress achieved over the last few decades and trigger "the world first famine for decades." �

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia while also increasing their military support for Ukraine.

The events have prompted the increase in global uncertainty and instability, exacerbated by economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. Western sanctions and the military operation itself have disrupted supply chains and led to a spike in food and energy prices worldwide.

