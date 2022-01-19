UrduPoint.com

Scholz Says Too Early To Say If Talks With Russia Will Deescalate Situation In Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2022 | 06:09 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday it is premature to talk about whether the recent negotiations with Russia will deescalate the situation in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday it is premature to talk about whether the recent negotiations with Russia will deescalate the situation in Ukraine.

"Take the intensive talks we have been engaging in with Russia since the begging of January.

It is still too early to tell whether they will help deescalate the situation," Scholz said in a special address at the Davos Global Economic Forum 2022.

The chancellor believes that Russia sees Germany's efforts to deescalate the situation on the border with Ukraine.

