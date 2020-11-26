UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Security Remains Key Issue For Resumption Of Russia-Egypt Charter Flights - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

Security Remains Key Issue for Resumption of Russia-Egypt Charter Flights - Ambassador

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) Russia looks forward to relaunch charter flights to the resort cities of Egypt in the near future, but ensuring adequate security measures at airports remains a key issue, Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko said in an open letter to the Egyptian newspaper Al-Shorouk.

Earlier, an article was published in the electronic version of the Al-Shorouk by its editor-in-chief, which was entitled "New Slippage [of relations] With Russian Partner." The author criticized Russia "because of the delay in the resumption of charter flights between Russian cities and the Egyptian resorts of the Red Sea."

The Russian ambassador noted that the decision to suspend flights from Russia to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh was caused by the terrorist act committed on October 31, 2015, against the plane of Russian airline Kogalymavia.

He also recalled that the tragedy in the skies over Sinai was the most massive death of Russian citizens in the history of aviation and the largest plane crash in Egypt.

"Naturally, after this tragic incident, Russia could not continue to operate flights to Egypt without receiving guarantees of compliance with strict security measures at local airports," the Russian ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, thanks to the joint work of relevant Russian and Egyptian agencies, by March 2018, Egypt managed to significantly improve the security and inspection system at the Cairo airport, which made it possible to resume air traffic between the capitals of the two countries.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia Egypt Traffic Hurghada Cairo March October 2015 2018 From Airport

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

1 hour ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

1 hour ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

1st &quot;Jewels of Emirates&quot; Show begins at ..

2 hours ago

Saqr Ghobash receives GCC Secretary-General

2 hours ago

World-renowned artistic director immerses in Emira ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.