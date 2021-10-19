Senior Japanese, US Officials Discussed North Korea's Missile Launches By Phone - Kyodo
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:40 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) High-ranking representatives of the governments of Japan and the United States discussed North Korea's latest missile tests by phone, the Kyodo news agency reported.
The sides agreed to further cooperate in the area, it said.
The details of the conversation, as well as the Names of the participants in the dialogue, have not yet been specified.