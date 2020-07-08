Serbian Prime Minister Condemns Riots Outside Parliament Building Over COVID-19 Response

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Wednesday criticized mass protests in Belgrade in front of the Serbian parliament building over the government's plans to impose a curfew over the weekend amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

Late on Tuesday, some 5,000 people gathered in central Belgrade to protest the new coronavirus-related measures. The most radical demonstrators, led by opposition activists, attacked police cordons, were able to enter the lobby of the Serbian parliament, and burned down three police cars and several garbage containers. In response, the police used tear gas and other riot gear.

"I strongly condemn the vandalism by politicians who are behind a violent invasion to the Skupstina [parliament] building at a time when the state and the health care system have been hit hardest by the coronavirus from the start of the pandemic," Brnabic said, as broadcast by Serbian national television.

The protests were organized by the opposition parties who declared a boycott to the parliamentary elections held on June 21. The opposition is accusing the government of holding the vote during a pandemic and thus ignoring social distancing recommendations of health experts. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has so far denounced all accusations.

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday that 13 coronavirus patients died in Serbia over the preceding 24 hours, which isthe highest daily rise since the outbreak started. Thus, the death toll reached 330 people, and the overall case tally since the beginning of the pandemic has grown to 16,719.