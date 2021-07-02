UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seventy Years On, Geneva Convention On Refugees Remains Life-Saving Document - UNHCR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 10:50 AM

Seventy Years on, Geneva Convention on Refugees Remains Life-Saving Document - UNHCR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The UN Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees, which was signed 70 years ago, remains a life-saving document whose principles are valuable even today, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi told Sputnik.

This year, July 28 will mark the 70th anniversary of the 1951 Convention on the Status of Refugees. Signed by 149 counties, the document defines the status of the refugee and his/her rights and conditions to asylum.

"There's a lot more than the convention but the convention is still the foundation on which the whole house of supporting refugees is lying. And I think it is still a very life-saving document," Grandi said.

He believes that in the world of today which is politicized and very polarized, it is better to preserve the convention.

"It was written 70 years ago in a different context, but the principles that it explains that it asks, states to respect are very valid today. Starting from the beginning. In the preamble - the initial part of the convention - it says: refugees are the responsibility of the International Community. This is really why we exist, we exist to make sure that the international community takes this responsibility," the UN official stated.

Many legal instruments have since been developed to complement the convention and make it stronger, he noted.

'UNFORTUNATELY, WORLD STILL NEEDS REFUGEE AGENCY'

Earlier in June, the UNHCR released a report saying that the number of forcibly displaced people worldwide due to conflicts and persecution has doubled over the recent decade, and reached over 82 million people in 2020.

"Unfortunately, the world continues to need a refugee organization because we are the reference point for the principles and you know, all states complain about us 'why you tell us?' But in the end, whole states need us, they need us to have a neutral and legitimate organization that will hold the principles, remind them and ensure that everybody respects it," Grandi said.

And the world needs to mobilize solutions since people should not stay refugees all their lives, he stressed.

"In these things, you need an organization to coordinate them to remind states and to mobilize resources. So I think we are needed. ...We are a state organization, an international organization of states. Not an NGO or a private organization. So we depend on what states decided. This is their decision and I have to tell you, it will continue to be like this," the UN official concluded.

Related Topics

World United Nations June July 2020 All From Refugee UNHCR Million

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

11 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

11 hours ago

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

12 hours ago

Revenue collection witnesses historic 18% growth, ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.