UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shelling Wounds At Least 19 Children In Myanmar's Rakhine: Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 04:42 PM

Shelling wounds at least 19 children in Myanmar's Rakhine: authorities

At least 19 children were wounded when a primary school was hit by shelling in Myanmar's Rakhine state, a lawmaker and a military spokesman said on Thursday

YANGON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th February, 2020) At least 19 children were wounded when a Primary school was hit by shelling in Myanmar's Rakhine state, a lawmaker and a military spokesman said on Thursday.Clashes have intensified in Rakhine, from where tens of thousands of people have been displaced since clashes began in December 2018, bringing new chaos to the region from which more than 730,000 Rohingya Muslims fled a military crackdown in 2017.The Arakan Army, which recruits from the mostly Buddhist majority, has been fighting for greater autonomy for the western region from the central government.Artillery fire hit the school in Khamwe Chaung village in Buthidaung township on Thursday morning, Tun Aung Thein, a local member of parliament, told Reuters by telephone.

He said he did not know who was responsible."According to the health department, 19 students are injured and one is seriously injured," the lawmaker said.A military spokesman put the number of wounded at 20, and blamed the insurgents for the attack."We medically treated the students at the nearby military post and sent five to the hospital," Brigadier-General Zaw Min Tun told by phone.

A spokesman for the Arakan Army, denied its fighters were responsible, saying they did not have such artillery, and blamed government troops.The British embassy in Myanmar issued a statement urging an end to the violence, which follows the reinstatement last week of an internet shutdown in the region."The increased violence in Rakhine state over the past few days is causing misery for many of the people living there," said Dan Chugg, British ambassador to Myanmar.Today's reported shelling of a school on Myanmar's Children's Day, following recent deaths of women and children, highlights the impact this is having on innocent people."The statement urged all sides to do their utmost to protect civilians and called on the government to lift the internet restrictions.A months-long internet blackout in four Rakhine townships - including Buthidaung - and one in neighboring Chin state had been lifted in September as peace talks sought to end clashes.Officials cited "security requirements and public interest" for the reinstatement.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Internet Army Parliament Myanmar September December Women 2017 2018 Muslim Post All From Government

Recent Stories

Maulana Haideri reacts to PM’s statement about J ..

11 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan woos Turkish investors a ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish first lady says Pakistan and Turkey enjoy ..

40 minutes ago

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) iss ..

2 minutes ago

Five new excise facilitation centers to start func ..

16 minutes ago

Police arrest murderers, drug dealer in Peshawar

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.