'Shining Light Goes On': 75,000 Fans Salute Beckenbauer
Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Munich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) A 75,000-strong crowd at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Friday saluted football legend Franz Beckenbauer as a minute's silence was observed and a banner unfurled proclaiming "the shining light goes on his last journey - rest in peace, Kaiser."
Wearing tracksuits emblazoned with "Danke Franz" ("Thank You, Franz"), the Bayern players walked onto the pitch for their game against Hoffenheim to the tune of "Gute Freunde" ("Good Friends"), a pop song released by the footballer in the 1960s.
Beckenbauer died in the Austrian city of Salzburg on Sunday at the age of 78 and was laid to rest in a cemetery in the south of Munich on Friday, close to where he grew up.
In the freezing conditions of -9°C, the stadium fell silent before the match to celebrate the life of one of German football's favourite sons, a moment which will be repeated at each Bundesliga match this weekend.
Beckenbauer made his name at Bayern Munich, helping the club to their first ever promotion to the Bundesliga before winning league titles and European Cups with the side.
Bayern helped launch Beckenbauer's stunning career in the German national team, where he won the World Cup both as a coach and as a player. Only three men have achieved that feat.
The home side played in commemorative shirts on Friday which are set to be auctioned for the Franz Beckenbauer Foundation.
"It's a great incentive for the team and for me to dedicate the game to him and win," said Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel before the match.
The stadium will host a public commemoration of Beckenbauer's life on January 19. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed he would be in attendance.
Former Bayern goalkeeper Sepp Maier, who still holds the all-time appearances record for the German champions, called on Friday for a statue of Beckenbauer to be built outside the stadium.
Recent Stories
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
National polio immunization campaign concludes
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December
Three die as fire erupts in house
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza
Blinken meets senior Chinese official
Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023
US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy
France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder
US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term
Dr Adil Najam for holistic approach to cope with environmental challenges
More Stories From World
-
Big freeze grips US, chilling Iowa caucus campaigning11 minutes ago
-
China urges all parties in Yemen to prevent conflict expansion7 hours ago
-
Delta reports profit jump but lowers earnings forecast8 hours ago
-
Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December9 hours ago
-
Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza9 hours ago
-
Blinken meets senior Chinese official9 hours ago
-
El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 20239 hours ago
-
Earth 'scorching' as 2023 was hottest year on record: UN weather agency9 hours ago
-
US banks report mixed results, see consumers as still fairly healthy9 hours ago
-
France's Comorans fume over election cold shoulder9 hours ago
-
US bank Citigroup to cut 20,000 jobs in medium term9 hours ago
-
Sunak, in Kyiv, unveils 'unprecedented' aid package for Ukraine9 hours ago