Ship Crash Into Oil Rig In Malaysia Leaves 2 Dead, Over 180 Rescued From Water - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 02:59 PM

Ship Crash Into Oil Rig in Malaysia Leaves 2 Dead, Over 180 Rescued From Water - Reports

Two people died in the waters of Malaysia after a vessel crashed into an offshore oil platform, media reported Tuesday, adding that over 180 crew members were rescued

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Two people died in the waters of Malaysia after a vessel crashed into an offshore oil platform, media reported Tuesday, adding that over 180 crew members were rescued.

Maintenance vessel Dayang Topaz sank after the crash, which forced 186 crew members from the ship and the oil platform to jump into the water some 7.7 nautical miles off of Bornean Malaysia, news portal Free Malaysia Today reported citing the country's Maritime Department.

Preliminary investigations showed that Dayang Topaz's anchor broke off due to bad weather conditions causing the ship to veer off and crash into the offshore rig.

"The damage caused by this collision has yet to be determined. However, no marine pollution was detected and the ship has been brought to the nearest shipyard for inspection," the department said, the outlet reported.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency had earlier reported of four people missing, but they were found by rescue ships about six hours after jumping in the water, according to the portal.

