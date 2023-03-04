UrduPoint.com

Shootings In Mexico's Matamoros Result In Casualties - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Shootings in Mexico's Matamoros Result in Casualties - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Authorities in Mexico's northeastern state of Tamaulipas have advised residents of Matamoros to shelter inside amid shootings in the city, which have resulted in injuries and casualties.

"The population of Matamoros is informed that during the last hour there have been two armed incidents between unidentified civilians, we are lamenting the loss of human life and injuries," the Tamaulipas Secretariat of Public Security said in a Friday statement.

According to local media reports, one of the victims is a woman who was killed in the crossfire.

The Tamaulipas public security authorities said on Twitter that the general population is recommended to stay at home and parents and teachers are asked to avoid sending their children to school.

Related Topics

Twitter Matamoros Mexico Women Media

Recent Stories

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 tr ..

Global luxury goods market surged 21% to €1.3 trillion in 2022 : INVESTOPIA

4 hours ago
 AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end ..

AED245.867 bn saving deposits in UAE banks by end of December 2022

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends contests on second day of Government Games

6 hours ago
 PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N not escaping from polls: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - I ..

Italy, France Agree to Boost Space Cooperation - Industry Minister

6 hours ago
 US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With Ch ..

US Army Logistics Chief Says Potential War With China Likely 'Precision Munition ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.