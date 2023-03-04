(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2023) Authorities in Mexico's northeastern state of Tamaulipas have advised residents of Matamoros to shelter inside amid shootings in the city, which have resulted in injuries and casualties.

"The population of Matamoros is informed that during the last hour there have been two armed incidents between unidentified civilians, we are lamenting the loss of human life and injuries," the Tamaulipas Secretariat of Public Security said in a Friday statement.

According to local media reports, one of the victims is a woman who was killed in the crossfire.

The Tamaulipas public security authorities said on Twitter that the general population is recommended to stay at home and parents and teachers are asked to avoid sending their children to school.