Sierra Nevada Wins $716Mln US Navy Contract for Aircraft, UAV Sensor Parts - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The Sierra Nevada Corporation has won a more than $716 million US Navy contract to provide components for intelligence sensors for manned aircraft and drones, the US Defense Department announced.

"Sierra Nevada Corporation (of) Sparks, Nevada is awarded a $716,764,615 ...

contract (for) Multi-Intelligence Sensor Development Sensor Suite system production unit components," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

Sierra Nevada will also provide engineering support to field the system in different manned and unmanned aircraft for the Navy, as well as for Foreign Military Sales customers, the release added.

Work on the contract will be performed in Sparks, Nevada (85%); and Englewood, Colorado (15%) over the next five years and is expected to be completed in January 2028, according to the release.