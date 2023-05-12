Sirens Sound Near Jerusalem for First Time Since Operation 'Shield and Arrow' Started- IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Air raid sirens have sounded in settlements near Jerusalem for the first time since the start of the operation "Shield and Arrow," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday.

"BREAKING: Sirens sounding in the area surrounding Jerusalem," the IDF tweeted.

Rockets from the Gaza Strip were launched toward the settlements of Bet Shemesh, Nes Harim, and Alon Shvut, where the sirens sounded, the Ynet news outlet reported. Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted several rockets, and their debris caused some damage to buildings in the Eshkol Regional Council.

No injuries were reported.

The IDF also said it had resumed striking objects of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the Gaza Strip.

On Tuesday night, Israel launched the operation "Shield and Arrow," conducting airstrikes against PIJ's militants in the Gaza Strip and their infrastructure, including rocket launchers and mortars. In response, militants of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired over 500 rockets at Israel, according to the IDF.